MK Kathrin Shitrit (Likud) participated in a discussion in the Knesset that dealt with the evacuation of the yeshiva in Homesh and warned members of the Yamina party against the move.

"Bennett and the Yamina faction are closing their eyes and ignoring the fact that the left and Ra’am are crawling towards Oslo III. There is a timed and planned campaign by left-wing elements who call the settlers ‘subhumans’, riot and create violence. This is being done with the encouragement of the European Union and foreign governments that are interfering in the affairs of the State of Israel," Shitrit told Israel National News in an interview.

"I turned to [Yamina MK] Nir Orbach and told him to behave like Ra’am and stand by his principles. The yeshiva [in Homesh] has been standing in this place for 15 years and its evacuation will be registered in the name of Yamina," she added.

She also commented on the plan to relocate the illegal Bedouin settlement of Khan al-Ahmar to state lands while, at the same time, the government is failing to resolve the situation in the young settlement.

"The young settlement protects the state with is body and soul. They are the real heroes. Khan al-Ahmar has those who worry about it - which indicates that we are now living with a full-fledged left-wing government," Shitrit said.