Following a public request from B’nai Brith Canada, the producers of a French-language television program have distanced themselves from a guest’s inaccurate and false characterization of Hasidic Jews.

In a letter to B’nai Brith, the producers of Tout le Monde en Parle, a popular television program in Quebec, called the remarks of guest Stéphanie Hariot, made earlier this week, “deplorable.”

B’nai Brith Canada pointed out the offensive remarks made by Hariot. She had suggested on the program that Hasidic Jews are somehow exempt from following health restrictions issued by the Government. Many in the Jewish community, including B’nai Brith, took issue with her comments.

“We thank the producers of Tout le Monde en Parle for their swift response to our concerns,” said Marvin Rotrand, B’nai Brith Canada’s National Director of the League for the Human Rights, in a statement on Wednesday.

“Antisemitism, including that directed towards Hasidic Jews, is intolerable in Quebec and beyond,” he added.

“We understand that unexpected and shocking commentary can surface on live television,” said Michael Mostyn, B’nai Brith Canada’s Chief Executive Officer. “Nonetheless, television hosts would be wise to condemn antisemitism in front of their audience and in the moment. No community deserves to be targeted by racist overgeneralizations that can encourage societal hate. The Hasidic Jewish community is no different.”