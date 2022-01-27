South Korea’s military said on Thursday (local time) that North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile into the sea in its sixth weapons launch this month, The Associated Press reported.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately say whether the projectile was a ballistic missile or how far it flew.

North Korea has upped its testing activity recently in an apparent effort to pressure the Biden administration.

The most recent test came last Monday, when North Korea fired tactical guided missiles.

On January 5, Pyongyang said it had test fired a "hypersonic missile" that successfully hit a target.

Later, North Korea said it conducted a test-firing of a hypersonic missile.

Last week, North Korea warned it would bolster its defenses against the United States and consider restarting "all temporally-suspended activities," an apparent reference to a self-imposed moratorium on testing its nuclear bombs and long-range missiles.

North Korea regularly launches ballistic missiles and had a series of such tests in late 2021, the most recent of which was in October when it test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine.

Pyongyang restarted its missile tests after denuclearization talks with the United States came to a halt.

Former US President Donald Trump tried to reach an agreement with North Korea while in office. Kim and Trump met in Hanoi in 2019 for a summit that left nuclear talks at a standstill.

The pair had met three times since June 2018 but made little progress towards denuclearization.

The Biden administration reached out to North Korea shortly after taking office, but the country did not respond to those overtures.

In Biden’s first policy speech to Congress, he said nuclear programs in North Korea and Iran posed threats that would be addressed through “diplomacy and stern deterrence”.

Responding to that speech, North Korea dismissed the idea of talks with Washington, saying Biden’s speech was “intolerable” and “a big blunder."