מעצר המתפרעים במזרח ירושלים דוברות המשטרה

Police forces in large numbers operated on Wednesday evening in the At-Tur neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem following an incident in which rocks and objects were thrown at a police vehicle.

There were no injuries among the police officers but the vehicle was damaged.

So far, 14 suspects have been arrested over the violent disturbance.

Police officers and Border Police fighters are continuing to act against the rioters.