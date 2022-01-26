Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesdays that President Isaac Herzog will visit Turkey before mid-February and a new page will be opened in the two countries’ strained bilateral relations, Reuters reports.

There was no confirmation from Herzog's office.

In an interview with broadcaster NTV, Erdogan also said his visit to the United Arab Emirates on February 14 will represent a new period in ties between two countries as Ankara seeks to thaw relations with Gulf states.

Last week, Erdogan said that a potential visit by Herzog is being discussed.

“We're having conversations with President Herzog. Mr. Herzog could visit Turkey,” Erdogan told reporters during a visit to Albania.

Israeli sources confirmed preliminary talks are underway, but said no date has been set, and the meeting's feasibility is also unclear.

Two days after Erdogan’s comments, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke on the phone with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

This was the first public telephone conversation between an Israeli foreign minister and a Turkish foreign minister in 13 years.

Turkey and Israel signed a comprehensive reconciliation deal in 2016, ending a six-year diplomatic standoff following a violent encounter between Israeli soldiers and Islamist radicals on a ship attempting to break through the security blockade on Gaza.

Even after the deal was signed, Erdogan has continued to verbally attack Israel. Several months ago, however, Herzog and Erdogan held a lengthy conversation shortly after Herzog took office.

The two also spoke following the release of Israeli couple Mordy and Natali Oknin from a Turkish prison.

Erdogan also spoke with Herzog and offered condolences following the passing of Herzog's mother, Aura Herzog, several weeks ago.