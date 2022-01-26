Snow has begun in Jerusalem Wednesday evening. Snow also began falling in Gush Etzion and Binyamin.

The snow has begun sticking in parts of Jerusalem.

The "Meteo-Tech" forecasting center has published an up-to-date forecast for winter storm Elpis. The evening and night will be rainy and stormy, from the north of the country to the Negev. There is concern of flooding. Snow is expected on all mountains of Israel over 600 meters, including Jerusalem, and there may be significant rainfall and light snow in the Negev.

Tomorrow morning it will be rainy and windy from the north to the Negev, with snow in the mountains. Over the course of the morning the snow in the mountains will be replaced by rain, except on Mount Hermon, the northern Golan Heights, and Mount Meron, where it will continue to snow. There is a risk of flooding in certain streams.

Friday will see intermittent rain from the north to the northern Negev. There will be more snow on Mount Hermon and possibly in the northern Golan Heights. On Saturday it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and will be colder than usual.