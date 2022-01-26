British police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the Colleyville synagogue hostage attack.

As US law enforcement agents continue to coordinate the investigation in the UK into the hostage taker Malik Faisal Akram, the two men were apprehended by counter terrorism officers from the Greater Manchester Police and taken for questioning.

"Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West are continuing with their investigation following the events in Texas, they are working closely with and are supporting US law enforcement,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. "As part of the local investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Manchester. They remain in custody for questioning.”

"We continue to work closely with colleagues from other forces,” they added.

"Communities defeat terrorism, and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that,” the statement said.

The two additional arrests come after four men were arrested last week by UK counter terrorism officers in connection with the case. The suspects included two teenagers from Manchester.