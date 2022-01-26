An Arab lawmaker drew criticism Wednesday afternoon, when he used an address ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day to compare violence against Palestinian Arabs to the Holocaust.

MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint Arab List) used his speech Wednesday, intended to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, to voice “opposition to the Occupation”, condemning young settler activists, known as the “hilltop youth”, and IDF soldiers.

“Killing, trespassing in villages, smashing up and burning cars, continuous harassment, the burning of trees, destroying fruit trees and orchards and Palestinian property in the Occupied Territories – all at the hands of the so-called ‘hilltop youth’ and armed soldiers,” Tibi said.

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) slammed Tibi’s address, calling Tibi a ‘terror supporter’.

“Ahmed Tibi, a terror supporter, took advantage of his speech on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in order to make a horrifying comparison between the situation with Arab rioters and Jews during the Holocaust. There are no limits anymore. No humanity.”

“And the chairman of the hearing, MK Eitan Ginzburg of Blue and White, let [Tibi] go on and on, despite his time being up. You should be ashamed. How low can you go? And even on a day like this.”