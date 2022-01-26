A chaotic shooting incident was caught on camera in the ER of Jacobi Hospital in New York. The shooter in the video, wearing dark clothes and a mask, can be seen pulling a gun and shooting his victim at the front desk of the hospital.

In the footage, the victim who arrived to be treated for other injuries, according to the New York Post, can be seen trying to take cover from the shooter. After the crime, the suspect fled the scene.

According to the New York Post report, the suspect entered the hospital in search of the victim whom he knew. The perpetrator shot at the victim four times, hitting him in the arm.

The hospital staff immediately went into action to ensure the safety of the patients and staff members, and a search ensued for the suspect.

Derek Jackson, of Teamsters Local 237 which represents hospital police in New York City, commented that the level of violence in hospitals has risen: "Today was the fourth gun incident in 14 months,” he told the New York Post, adding, “it was scary and frightening.”