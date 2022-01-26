Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday morning reported that on Tuesday, a total of 76,017 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed, representing 21.83% of the coronavirus test results received that day.

These cases bring the total number of active cases nationwide to 537,755, including 2,296 coronavirus patients who are hospitalized.

Interestingly, there were 525,649 new cases diagnosed in the past seven days - a difference of just 12,106 from the number of active cases.

Of those, 888 are in serious condition, among whom 245 are in critical condition. There are 187 COVID-19 patients intubated, and 18 who are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Since the beginning of the month, 1,169,048 Israelis have contracted coronavirus.

At the same time - possibly due to an increase in home tests at the expense of officially recorded tests - the infection coefficient has registered a continuous drop, and now stands at 1.17.

In the past seven days, 130 people have died in Israel of coronavirus; 8,502 have died of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, according to an IDF Military Intelligence Directorate report, the number of deaths is now forty times higher than it was two weeks ago, and in the past few days, 40 people have died on average every day. The report noted that the number of deaths published by the Health Ministry seems to show that just 20 died on average each day, but explained the discrepancy as due to the fact that not all those who died have been issued death certificates.