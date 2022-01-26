Speaker of the Knesset MK Mickey Levy arrived at the Bundestag and met with President Bärbel Bas Tuesday morning to commemorate this year’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day (tomorrow). The speaker thereafter briefed the Bundestag’s Committee on Foreign Affairs behind closed doors, which focused on Israel’s concern with Iran’s nuclear aspirations.





After the Bundestag, the Speaker of the Knesset continued to the Interior Ministry and met with the German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Dr. Felix Klein, the Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life and the Fight against antisemitism. The Speaker expressed his appreciation to Minister Faeser and Dr. Klein for their important work fighting antisemitism and facilitating Jewish life to prosper in Germany safely, in light of the spike in antisemitism over recent years around the world.





Speaker of the Knesset MK Mickey Levy: “I am proud to be in Berlin this week to commemorate the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and meet my colleague Bundestag President Bas. Israel and Germany enjoy a unique relationship based on shared values, democratic beliefs, commitment to remember the Holocaust and protect the sanctity of Holocaust victims. The Bundestag and the Knesset have a fruitful relationship and we are happy to promote it even further.” During the work meeting, the speaker of the Knesset suggested to establish a young parliamentary leadership forum consisting of young parliamentarians from the two parliaments, and he is looking positively into resuming the International Parliamentary Scholarships (IPS) program of German students in the Knesset.





During the meeting with the Bundestag’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Speaker of the Knesset MK Mickey Levy said: “Iran is a threat to Israel, the Middle East, Europe, and the world. Its continued involvement and entrenchment in Syria devastatingly contribute to destabilizing the Middle East. On the week the world marks the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we must take very seriously the voices coming out of Teheran calling for the destruction of the State of Israel, and prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities. The powers negotiating with Iran must be aware of Iran’s deviousness and avoid stepping into a trap signing a toothless agreement lacking effective monitoring systems, which will not prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities.





After the meetings in the Bundestag, in the meeting at the Interior Ministry, Speaker of the Knesset MK Mickey Levy said: “I am happy to learn from Minister Faeser and Commissioner Klein how deeply committed the German government is to fighting antisemitism and providing a secure public space for the Jewish community to freely express its Jewish faith and identity. We are all alarmed by the rise in antisemitic crimes in Germany and are committed to fighting this despicable hostility and discrimination against the Jewish people together. Our countries’ joint effort last week in the UN, passing by consensus a historic resolution condemning Holocaust denial and distortion, is a true testament to what we can achieve if we continue working together”.