US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced on Tuesday that she will run for reelection in 2022, ending speculation that she might step down after more than three decades in Congress.

In a video announcement posted to Twitter, Pelosi said the US democracy is “at risk,” which makes the upcoming election “crucial.”

“While we've made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people's lives. Our democracy is at risk because the assault on the truth, assault on the US Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights. This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy,” said the 81-year-old lawmaker

“But as we say, we don't agonize, we organize, and that is why I am running for reelection to Congress and respectfully seek your support. I would be greatly honored by it and grateful for it,” she added.

Pelosi notably did not announce that she will run for speaker in her video announcement, CNN reported. She had promised in 2018 that this term would be her last in the position, but has not confirmed if that is still her plan.