Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded on Tuesday evening to the attack by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on the government's decision to cancel the quarantine outline in the education system starting Thursday.

"It is good to see that Netanyahu freed himself from his personal affairs and returned to sowing hysteria and chaos with all his might, as usual. After three lockdowns, 6,500 Israelis who died, 100,000 businesses which closed, one million unemployed and children who learned only through screens, the citizens of Israel tell him 'thanks but no thanks'. The government under my leadership will continue to run the country calmly and responsibly," said Bennett.

Health Minister Horowitz also responded to Netanyahu on his Twitter account.

"The defendant who opened IKEA before the schools, the champion of lockdowns and firings - preaches morality to us. We have not forgotten the sectoral management, the attempts to prevent demonstrations and close the courts during your bribery trial. We are still rehabilitating the tremendous damage you left behind, the health care system you neglected for years. Bibi, it's over. We'll do fine without you," he wrote.

Netanyahu earlier on Tuesday criticized the government’s conduct in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the evidence from the United States about sickness and severe symptoms that affect children who have had Omicron, the government has decided that in two days we will move to mass infection of all Israeli children," Netanyahu charged.

"No isolation, no enforcement, no orderly testing - everyone will be infected. And after the kids get infected, and some of them unfortunately will need to be hospitalized and suffer from side effects for years, the kids will infect the teaching staff, and then come home and continue to infect Dad and Mom, Grandpa and Grandma. This is a real danger. This failed government is marching in that direction with open eyes and zero decisions," he added.