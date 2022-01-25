Two medical staff members, including a senior doctor who specializes in trauma cases, are hospitalized in critical condition after contracting the coronavirus and refusing to be vaccinated, Kan News reported.

The two, who are listed as life-threatening, were not vaccinated for ideological reasons. The doctor was transferred this morning from Rambam Hospital and is currently being treated in Ichilov Medical Center. The other staff member is a paramedic and is hospitalized at Rambam. Both have been put on EMCO machines.

The Health Ministry announced Tuesday morning that Israel had 580,369 active cases of coronavirus, including 83,613 new cases which had been diagnosed on Monday and 166 patients whose condition turned serious that same day.

A total of 21.83% of coronavirus test results received Monday were positive, the Ministry added.

Among the 2,256 hospitalized coronavirus patients are 845 who are in serious condition, including 228 whose condition is critical. There are 177 intubated coronavirus patients, and 19 who are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Since the start of the pandemic, Israel has seen 8,487 people die of coronavirus, including 18 on Monday.

According to the Health Ministry, in the past seven days, 522,382 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed, and 968 patients had their condition turn severe. There were also 125 coronavirus deaths during that time frame.