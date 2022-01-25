Jerusalem is preparing for Winter Storm Elpis and the possibility that the capital will see significant snowfall Wednesday night.

Following an assessment of the situation held by the Jerusalem Municipality this evening (Tuesday), headed by Mayor Moshe Leon and the municipality's general manager, Itzik Larry, it was decided that tomorrow all schools will end at 3 PM and municipal employees will finish their work at this time.

The municipality recommends that those who do not need to be outside stay close to their homes from the afternoon on. According to forecasts tomorrow, it is expected to snow in the city, with as much as 20 CM (7.8 inches) as snow possible.

Meanwhile, the Gush Etzion Regional Council is also preparing for snow. The electricity company has installed a generator in the southeast of the bloc and tomorrow a team will arrive on its behalf to tour the area. At the same time, Netivei Israel will deploy snow removal vehicles at designated locations in order to open the arteries that may be blocked by snow.

Students in the bloc's education system have been notified that the school day will end at 1:15 PM tomorrow. An announcement regarding whether schools will open on Thursday will come out later depending on the assessments and progress of the storm. The municipal leaders advises drivers to return home by the afternoon in order to avoid blocked lanes and dangerous situations once the snow begins.

Gush Etzion Regional Council chairman Shlomo Ne'eman said at the snow preparation meeting: "Snowfall in Gush Etzion is a special event in the council. We consider this very important and we will fulfill the required tasks with all seriousness. The public is invited to come with their children to us, play in the snow and enjoy this beautiful region of the country."