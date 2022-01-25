The Bennett-Lapid government has reportedly found an unusual to the issue of the illegal Bedouin outpost in the Ma'ale Adumim area, Khan al-Ahmar.

Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal reported that the solution proposed by the National Security Council for the issue that vexed both the previous government and the current one would be an evacuation that would satisfy the Supreme Court, followed by the reconstruction of the outpost.

Under the proposal, Khan al-Ahmar would be evacuated completely. At the same time, reconstruction will begin on the outpost, this time on state land, about 300 meters from its current location.

The proposal is expected to come up soon before the political-security cabinet and the ministers will have to decide whether to accept the proposed solution.