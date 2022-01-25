For the first time in history, the President of the State of Israel will conduct a presidential visit to the United Arab Emirates. During the visit, on 30-31 January 2022, President Isaac Herzog will meet the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the ruler of Dubai; senior government officials; and the Jewish community. He will also open Israel’s national day at Expo 2020 Dubai.



President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog will depart on Sunday, 30 January 2022, for a presidential visit in the United Arab Emirates at the invitation of the de facto ruler of the UAE, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The President will visit Abu Dhabi and Dubai and will hold official meetings with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed; UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed; Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defense Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and representatives of the Jewish community. During the visit, President Herzog will open Israel’s national day at Dubai Expo 2020.



President Herzog said ahead of his departure: “We have the privilege of making history by making the first visit of an Israeli president to the United Arab Emirates. This important visit comes as the Israeli and Emirati nations are busy laying the foundations of a new shared future. I believe that our bold new partnership will transform the Middle East and inspire the whole region. We are a peace-loving nation, and together we will expand the historic circle of peace of the Abraham Accords and create a better, more tolerant, and safer world for our children. I thank Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this gracious invitation to deepen our nations' bonds of friendship.”