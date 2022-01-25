A short while ago, IDF and Israel Police troops apprehended three suspicious vehicles in the area of Route 90 in the Jordan Valley, inside of which weapons were found.



IDF and Israel Police "Yagal" Unit troops that were operating in the area apprehended the suspects in the smuggling attempt and confiscated 53 weapons: 39 handguns, 10 Kalashnikov assault rifles and four M16 assault rifles.



The suspects and weapons were transferred to the Israel Police.