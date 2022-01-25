A new report by the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate showed that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has led to a rise in PIMS cases and neurological symptoms in children.

PIMS is a multi-system inflammation which can cause severe organ damage or death.

The report, published Tuesday, showed that around the world, reports are starting to flow in of an increase in PIMs cases and neurological issues among recently-recovered children.

In both the US and India, the number of these incidents is higher than in the past, and in the US and Africa, there are increasing numbers of reports of convulsions among children who contracted Omicron.

These incidents are described as unusual and such incidents have not been seen until now, especially given the age of the children affected. In addition, there have been reports from around the world of children developing encephalitis while they had Omicron, as well as around two weeks after their recovery. These children developed various symptoms, including headaches.

Most of the cases occurred in children who were unvaccinated, the report said.

The report's authors also noted a recent research published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which showed that the vaccines reduce by 91% the risk that a child will develop PIMS.

They also quoted three studies which examined neutralizing antibodies in laboratories. These studies found that those who recover from Omicron who were not previously vaccinated did not develop a sufficient immune reaction to neutralize other strains, including Delta. These studies also showed that those who were vaccinated and then contracted Omicron did develop immunity against a variety of variants.

The report also recommended that anyone who might need antiviral medications undergo a PCR test, so that the strain can be identified and the medications chosen accordingly. In addition, among young people, antigen tests three days in a row provide a good indication of whether a person is infectious and requires quarantine.