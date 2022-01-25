In the framework of events marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) is set to depart Wednesday for Austria for a ceremony at the Mauthausen Concentration Camp.

Participating in the ceremony will be the Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer, the Foreign Minister of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, the Interior Minister of Austria, Gerhard Karner, and the heads of the Jewish community in Austria.

Later in the day, Minister Lapid will participate in the "We Remember" ceremony at the new Holocaust memorial in Vienna alongside the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, the Chancellor, party leaders, and members of Austrian parliament.

Ambassador Aliza Bin-Noun, Deputy Director-General for Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be joining the Minister's delegation.