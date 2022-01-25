One of the new signs in Gush Etzion

The Gush Etzion Regional Council along with the Council’s Tourism Division has erected 40 new signs throughout the region, in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism.

The new signs provide directions and give information about the many beautiful springs (mayanot) in the area, for the benefit of visitors.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman welcomed the initiative, saying: “We are continuing the trend of upgrading tourism in Gush Etzion, which has increased in the past several years, as an important aspect of development, preservation, and accessibility to our special sites.”

Ne’eman added: “The addition of signage on the routes to our springs is an upgrade for the many visitors who arrive in the Gush.”

“Thank you to our amazing partners: the Ministry of Tourism, and the Israel Government Tourism Corporation who assisted in this project.”