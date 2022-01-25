The number of serious and critical cases of COVID-19 infections continues to rise steadily, data from Israel's Health Ministry showed Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday morning Israel had 580,369 active cases of coronavirus, including 83,613 new cases which had been diagnosed on Monday and 166 patients whose condition turned serious that same day.

A total of 21.83% of coronavirus test results received Monday were positive, the Ministry added.

Among the 2,256 hospitalized coronavirus patients are 845 who are in serious condition, including 228 whose condition is critical. There are 177 intubated coronavirus patients, and 19 who are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Since the start of the pandemic, Israel has seen 8,487 people die of coronavirus, including 18 on Monday.

According to the Health Ministry, in the past seven days, 522,382 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed, and 968 patients had their condition turn severe. There were also 125 coronavirus deaths during that time frame.

Among the healthcare community, 8,680 healthcare workers are in quarantine or have tested positive for coronavirus. This includes 1,225 doctors, 2,725 nurses, and 4,730 other healthcare employees. The largest portion of the "other" group is management and cleaning staff, of whom 2,022 are either quarantined or tested positive themselves.