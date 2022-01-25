Hospitals around Israel continue to fill and the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients continues to increase, despite hopeful predictions that the pandemic is nearing its end.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Professor Ran Balicer, head of the panel of experts which advise the Cabinet on coronavirus matters, Founding Director of the Clalit Research Institute, and Chief Innovation Officer at Clalit Health Services, emphasized that, "There is a gap between the place where everyone wants to be, and the place we are in now."

"We are definitely at the peak, but with regards to everything connected to the hospital system and severely ill patients, we are not yet at the peak, and we still have complicated days ahead of us."

"There is a gradual decrease in the ability to provide appropriate treatment in the wards and in the community," he explained. "We talked about how with 500 patients, we start to see a drop in the quality of care, and we're now at 800."

"It's true that during this period we increased the system's capacity and we can say that those who are seriously ill now, are different than the severe illness we had in previous waves. The burden is huge and heavy and there is a drop in quality of care, but the greater challenge is in the internal medicine wards more than in the ICUs."