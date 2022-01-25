This is the comment of the famous Iranian activist Masih Alinejad on the news that a Taliban delegation has just arrived in Oslo.

Bassam Tibi, the leading German Islamologist, predicted this in October in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung: "All the signs indicate that the West is establishing a policy of pacification towards the Taliban".

And where to bring about pacification if not in Norway, whose embassy in Kabul in September was occupied by Islamic fanatics who destroyed wine bottles and children's books and where the most famous Norwegian cartoonist, Finn Graff, was censored for a cartoon about Mohammed (he had never had a problem with making fun of Christians and Jews)?

The meeting in Oslo was organized by the Norwegian Foreign Ministry. The Norwegian newspaper VG explains that the European Union, France, Germany and Italy will participate in the conference.

"Stressing that Norway would be 'clear about our expectations', in particular about' girls' education and human rights, 'Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said the meetings' would not represent legitimation or recognition of the Taliban'. Ah, Scandinavia ”.

The above is the comment of Hillel Neuer, head of UN Watch.

Ah, the famous Scandinavian countries pioneers of gender equality… Swedish Minister of Commerce, Ann Linde, and ten other female members of the Swedish government paraded in front of Iranian President Hassan Rohani wearing hijabs, chadors and long coats.

And so, while from Afghanistan, to stay for the last 72 hours, news arrives of women being taken away from their homes, of women killed on their way back from marriage and of women threatened to go underground if they do not wear the burqa, the European countries think it is a good idea to call the executioners to themselves to talk about… women's rights.

The grotesque paradox is that less than six months ago the West fled Afghanistan leaving that country at the mercy of Islamic fanatics, and now a European country hosts the same fanatics. In Afghanistan women are now protesting against the West.

On Saturday, women in Bamyan protested against the Oslo summit. "The Taliban have taken away food, freedom, work and education from us," said Muhadesa, a woman who demonstrated in Bamyan. "Why would a European country want to hold a conference and invite this group?".

Why, indeed?

Because the Munich spirit of surrender to Islam flows through the veins of Europe.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.