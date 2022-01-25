Members of the Staff for Management of Pandemics on Monday voted on the question of whether to expand the offer of a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are under 60 years of age and not immunocompromised, Israel Hayom reported.

Members of the Staff voted on two questions: whether to allow everyone aged 18 and over to receive a fourth dose, or whether to allow only those ages 40 and up to receive a fourth dose.

According to DimoNews, the Staff for Management of Pandemics and the advisory committee have recommended allowing a fourth dose for anyone who is over 18 years of age and who received the third dose over five months ago, or who recovered over five months ago.

This decision was made in light of the positive results showing that those who received a fourth dose were three-to-five times more protected from severe illness, and twice as protected from infection than those who only received three doses.

That data, presented Sunday evening meeting of the Staff, included around 400,000 people who had received the fourth dose, compared to 600,000 who had received three doses.

The recommendation will be brought to Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash, who is required to approve it before it can go into effect.