Since Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced his intention to eliminate quarantine for schoolchildren, there has been a drastic drop in the number of children ages 5-11 who are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Israel Hayom reported.

The drop seems to be a direct result of the government's decision to eliminate what for some parents was the main reason for vaccinating their children.

Under the new plan, anyone exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 patient would continue to attend school and not be required to quarantine. Instead, the government would rely on parents to test their own children twice a week and not send to school any child who tested positive.

Prior to January 14, when reports of the plan began to spread, an average of 5,000-6,000 children ages 5-11 received the vaccine each day. In the past three days, since the plan was formally announced, the number has dropped to an average of less than 2,000 children each day.

To illustrate, on January 14, 5,035 children ages 5-11 received the vaccine, compared to 3,849 on January 20 and 2,239 on January 22.

"I was on the staff weighing reducing quarantines, and I knew that there would be a drop in the number of people getting vaccinated," Israel Hayom quoted Professor Zachi Grossman, chairman of the Israel Pediatric Association, as saying.

"But the knowledge we have today regarding the long-term damage caused by coronavirus obligates us not to take risks, and to go get vaccinated. I am referring, for example, to PIMS, the multi-system inflammation, as well as to symptoms of long coronavirus: fatigue, weakness, muscle aches.

"We see from the world that these phenomena occur in children after the Omicron wave. The vaccine protects and prevents a large percentage of children from reaching such a situation at all. Today we know that the virus can cause Type 1 diabetes and other neurological issues, such as seizures and loss of consciousness."