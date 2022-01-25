Two people were injured in a car explosion in central Israel Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on Carmel Street in the city of Rehovot when a car exploded, injuring a 29-year-old pregnant woman and her 18-month-old daughter.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation into the explosion points to criminal activity.

MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the victims before evacuating them to the hospital.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw a destroyed car,” said MDA senior paramedics Shahdi Elsmaley and Erez Cohen said. “Next to the car a woman about 29 years of age was lying, conscious, suffering from multi-system injuries. One person was carrying a year-and-a-half-old baby, who was conscious with a head injury.”

“We provided them with rapid first aid, then loaded them onto the ambulance and evacuated them to the hospital, while the woman was in moderate-to-serious condition and the baby in light-to-moderate condition.”

The woman and her daughter are listed in the hospital as being in moderate condition.

Local police have opened an investigation into the explosion.