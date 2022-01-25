Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has refused to meet with the representatives of the families of the victims of the disaster in Meron, who have been seeking to meet with him for quite some time.

The first request to hold the meeting was forwarded to Bennett five months ago, and since then his office has at every opportunity refused to summon the families to a meeting with the Prime Minister. Bennett’s office declined to explain why.

Meanwhile, the government on Sunday approved the outline for compensation of the families of the victims of the disaster on Mount Meron, at the initiative of Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

As part of the outline, the ministers proposed to provide about 500,000 shekels to each family as initial aid.

“The disaster that occurred in Meron is of national magnitude and the feeling of loss and severe pain is experienced first and foremost by the families and by the entire State of Israel. That pain cannot be eliminated, but we will do everything in our capabilities to provide the maximum response for the families and we will take all precautions to prevent the next disaster,” Liberman said.

Sa'ar added, “The tremendous loss experienced by the 45 families in Israel and the Jewish Diaspora is not compensable. The least the government can do is make sure that a case like this doesn’t happen again and to economically assist the families that were harmed. The outline we put on the cabinet's agenda today provides immediate assistance in a way that makes it as easy as possible for the families."