Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid is one of the Israeli public figures who receives the most security detail.

This, however, did not prevent Lapid from "escaping" the security guards and traveling alone from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in order to participate in a vote in the Knesset.

Kan 11 News reported on Monday that the incident in question was a nighttime vote that took place on December 29. Lapid was called to the Knesset at the last minute, and the security guards asked him to wait a few minutes to get organized so that they could accompany him.

Lapid did not wait for the security guards and claimed that he was "in a hurry to vote" in the Knesset. The security guards only met up with him at the Knesset plenum.

A source who was exposed to the details of the incident told Kan 11 News that "Lapid is acting in a way that harms his security guards and his security." The report noted that this is not the first time that Lapid has run away from his security guards. Similar allegations were made against him going back to the time in which he served as opposition leader.

The Foreign Minister's office said, "We do not comment on the Foreign Minister's security arrangements."