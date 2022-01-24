The Pacific Heights neighborhood in San Francisco, California became the latest area to be pamphleted with antisemitic flyers, which were found over the weekend.

As was the case in multiple other recent incidents, the flyers were found in plastic bags, in this case weighed down with rice to keep them from blowing away.

Similar flyers, weighed down with rocks, were discovered in Miami Beach and Surfside, Florida on Sunday.

According to Fox KTVU, the flyers found in Pacific Heights, a wealthy enclave, are being investigated by police.

In each case, the flyers blamed the Jewish community for the pandemic.

"It instills a certain amount of fear in the community when you have people walking through you neighborhood distributing this kind of garbage and promoting a very extreme ideology,”

ADL San Francisco regional director Seth Brysk calls the leaflets "unnerving,” adding that it was part of a trend of growing antisemitism across the US.

Brysk said that the same group behind previous distributions of antisemitic flyers in Beverly HIlls and Pasadena, California was behind the incident.