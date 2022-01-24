A visibly Jewish man was randomly punched in the nose on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York.

The 21-year old Hasidic man was at the Troy Avenue and Carroll Street intersection in the Crown Heights area when the suspect allegedly crossed the street and proceed to punch him in the nose, the NYPD said.

The police added that the assailant did not say anything when he attacked the victim.

The victim was treated at the scene for his injuries, the New York Post reported.

According to police, the assailant was captured on video walking past a yellow school bus from Beis Chaya Mushka high school.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit.

The assault comes only a week after a 21-year old woman allegedly told Jewish siblings playing outside, who were seven and two, that “Hitler should have killed you all” and then spit on their eight-year old brother.