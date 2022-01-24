Major General Yehuda Fuchs, the commander of the IDF Central Command, signed an order Sunday night for the demolition of one of the terrorists who murdered Yehuda Dimentman in Samaria last month.

The order was handed over to the family of the terrorist Muhammad Jaradat, who lived in the village of Silat al-Harithiya.

The terrorist, along with other members of his cell, carried out a shooting attack in mid-December, in which Yehuda Dimentman was killed and two other Israeli civilians were wounded.

The order was signed after the appeal filed by the terrorist family against the demolition order was denied. The terrorist's family can still file a petition with the Supreme Court against the order.

The political echelon and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will have to decide in the coming days on the issue of the Homesh yeshiva. The decision comes in light of the Supreme Court's decision requiring the political echelon to state its position on the petition of the far-left Yesh Din organization and a number of Arabs regarding the Homesh yeshiva.

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan said that "every decent person in this country on the right and left expects the Israeli government not to give a reward for terrorism, and another such great reward after the murder of Yehuda Dimentman, and not complete the withdrawal, deportation, disengagement, from Homesh. The decision to evacuate Homesh will be a national disgrace and the completion of the deportation is something that even Arik Sharon and Ehud Olmert did not dare to do."