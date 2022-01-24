Speaker of the Knesset MK Mickey Levy arrived in Berlin today for a state visit until Thursday evening. During the week Speaker Levy is scheduled to visit the House of Wannsee and meet Bundestag President Bärbel Bas, Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The highlight of the visit will be on Thursday when the Speaker of the Knesset will address the Bundestag’s plenum as part of the special ceremony commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Speaker Levy will make history as the first Speaker of the Knesset to address the Bundestag's plenum.

Upon arriving in Berlin, Speaker of the Knesset MK Mickey Levy said: "For the first time in history, the Speaker of the Knesset – the democratically elected parliament of the only Jewish State – will stand where more than 80 years ago Nazi oppressors called for the annihilation of our people before executing the most horrific crime in mankind’s history - the Holocaust. I will stand proud being Jewish, with six million silent souls by my side and deliver the speech in Hebrew, the eternal language of the Jewish people."

The Speaker of the Knesset added: “The visit symbolizes the true friendship between Israel and Germany. Two liberal democracies who share liberal values and a mutual commitment to remember the Holocaust, protect the sanctity of the murdered and fight antisemitism around the world”.