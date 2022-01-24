The Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office on Monday submitted to the city's District Court an indictment against three suspects who are charged with planting explosives in the vehicle of a Jerusalem resident.

The suspects are residents of Jerusalem and Kiryat Ye'arim.

According to the indictment, approximately one month ago, the suspects planted an explosive device in the plaintiff's vehicle, which was parked near a school.

Two days later, the plaintiff traveled with his partner in the vehicle, and during the trip he stopped, opened the cover of the engine, and discovered the explosive device.

In addition, one of the suspects rented a storage room claiming that he wanted to store equipment for his store, when in fact he kept ammunition and dangerous drugs in the storage room.