A mother and her infant son were shot Monday in the Bedouin Arab town of Mulada in southern Israel.

The infant, one month old, suffered moderate wounds, while his 28-year-old mother suffered light injuries. The two were brought to the Shoket Junction, where they were met by Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and provided medical treatment. The two were then evacuated to Be'er Sheva's Soroka Medical Center.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics Boris Mento and Roni Kahana said, "Near the Shoket Junction, we joined up with a private vehicle in which the two injured people sat. They were conscious and suffering from gunshot wounds."

"We took them into the mobile ICU while providing medical treatment, including bandaging [the wounds] and stopping the bleeding, and we evacuated them to a hospital in stable condition."

In a statement, Israel Police said, "Israel Police received a report regarding a quarrel between two factions in the town of Mulada. Police arriving at the scene arrested an individual suspected of possessing an M16, while at the same time a report was received from the hospital regarding the arrival of a wounded female and a young child who had suffered gunshot wounds."

"The investigation is ongoing.

"We request that the public immediately call the police hotline regarding any issue of bullying or violence, and aid us in our determined battle against crime."