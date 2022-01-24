The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose one centimeter (0.39 inches) since Saturday, and now stands 1.785 meters (5.86 feet) below the upper red line signaling maximum capacity.

The wintry weather will continue Monday, with rainfall expected in northern and central Israel. The rain will gradually lessen towards evening. Throughout the day, temperatures will be very cold and there will be snowfall on Mount Hermon and in the northern Golan Heights.

There is a chance of flooding in the streams in the Dead Sea area, Jordan Valley, Judean Desert, and northern Negev.

Tuesday will see a break in the rain, and the skies will be clear. Temperatures will remain extremely low. On Tuesday night, there will be rainfall along the coastline. On Mount Hermon and in the northern Golan Heights, there will be snow.

The worst of the storm is expected to arrive on Wednesday, when temperatures drop further. Rain is expected throughout Israel and snow is expected in the northern and central mountains, as well as in Jerusalem.