Jordan's Minister of Health, Firas Hawari, on Sunday announced that he was tested positive for COVID-19, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Saying his health condition is stable, Hawari noted he has committed to home quarantine procedures and other protocols.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Jordan reported 6,951 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 1,141,048.

In addition, 11 deaths from coronavirus were reported, raising the kingdom's COVID-19 death toll to 13,073.

In September, Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein contracted coronavirus. The 27-year-old prince’s parents, King Abdullah and Queen Rania, tested negative at the time and were subject to a precautionary home quarantine for a period of five days.

Jordan imposed a tough curfew enforced with drones to curb the spread of COVID-19 near the start of the pandemic, before easing policies in early June of last year.

King Abdullah II said last summer his country had successfully brought the novel coronavirus "under control" and would "come out stronger (from the crisis) compared to other countries in the region".

In September, Jordan lifted its remaining COVID-19 restrictions.