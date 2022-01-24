The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Sunday said two foreigners, Sudanese and Bengali, sustained minor injuries when a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi rebels fell in the south of Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported, citing state media.

A number of workshops and civilian vehicles were damaged in the attack which targeted the industrial zone of Ahad al Masarihah in southwestern Saudi Arabia, the state news agency SPA said.

The Houthis and their allies took over large parts of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, in 2015. A Saudi-led military coalition then intervened in Yemen to try to restore the government.

It has long been believed that Iran is planning to use the Houthis to take over Yemen and seize the key strategic port of Aden, which controls the entrance to the Red Sea and ultimately to the Israeli resort city of Eilat.

Iran denies it is backing the Houthis and has also denied Saudi Arabian accusations that Tehran provided the Houthi rebels in Yemen with ballistic capabilities.

Sunday’s incident comes amid increased tensions between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis in recent days.

Last week, the Houthis attacked three oil tankers near Abu Dhabi.

On Friday, an air strike on a prison run by Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed the lives of more than 90 people. The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday denied carrying out the air strike on the prison, which was condemned by Iran.