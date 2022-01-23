Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed a range of topics at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, including the submarines affair, Holocaust remembrance, and the fight against global antisemitism.

"The decision to establish a commission of inquiry into the submarines affair will be submitted to the Cabinet today. It is important for me to tell all citizens of Israel: The security procurement processes in this government are devoid of extraneous considerations. Our only guide is the security of Israel," Bennett said.



"Last week we signed off on the procurement of three submarines. This was of unparalleled importance for the security of the state, for decades to come, and this was after a severe delay of some years. In the end what is important is to ensure the continuity of the strategic capabilities of the State of Israel.



This week we will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Seventy-seven years ago, on the 27th of January, the Auschwitz extermination camp was liberated. While the entire world has an obligation to remember and deal with the significance of the Holocaust, a tragedy that is unparalleled in the annals of human history, the main obligation is cast on us, the Jewish people and the State of Israel.



"Therefore, the government will increase the state's participation in the budget of Yad Vashem by approximately NIS 30 million in the coming year.



"It is good that the world remembers. I will address ambassadors in Israel this week on this issue. We as the government also share the obligation to make certain that Yad Vashem continues to preserve the memory of the Holocaust in the country and the world.



"Pursuant to this, today we will approve the directing of additional resources to the fight against BDS. Contemporary antisemitism comes in many guises. Today, this energy, of Jew-hatred, is frequently directed at the state of the Jews. Our obligation as the State of Israel is to expose it, even when it is disguised, and fight it.



"Lastly, Mt. Meron. Today, this government is enacting a major correction in relation to how things were done in the past. Today we will approve a compensation plan of almost NIS 500,000 for each family that lost a loved one in the disaster. These are very difficult humanitarian cases, families that can barely buy bread, and the Government of Israel is extending a hand to them. The state is taking responsibility, even before the conclusions of the state commission of inquiry, which could yet take some time.



"Also, this year, the celebration at Mt, Meron will be different. We will allow it to be held in a safe manner. Those who go up to Mt. Meron will not have to risk their lives. I rely on the Religious Services Minister and on the other ministers in this regard.



"The compensation will not bring back the 45 people who were killed there but will, at least, assist the families in getting through this very difficult period.



"In conclusion, if you believe that it is possible to spoil things – also believe that it is possible to make amends," Bennett concluded.