Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri submitted his resignation from the Knesset Sunday morning to Knesset Speaker MK Mickey Levy.

Deri's resignation will take effect within 48 hours. However, he will remain in office as chairman of the Shas movement.

Deri agreed to a plea deal under which he will plead guilty to minor tax offences and pay a NIS 180,000 fine, in addition to resigning from the Knesset. Under the terms of the deal, Deri will avoid jail time and be allowed to run in the next election for the Knesset.

Attorney General Avichai Mandeliblit agreed not to pursue the issue of moral turpitude, which would have barred Deri from seeking reelection for several years.

Deri was previously convicted for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in 1999 and served three years in jail. He returned to the Knesset in 2012 and became leader of the Shas party again in 2013.