The winter weather will continue this week with cold temperatures, rain, and even snow.

Today, intermittent rain is expected in the north of the country and on the coastal plain, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. The rain will gradually spread to the center. It will be colder than the seasonal average. There is slight concern of flooding, especially in the northern coastal plain. It will snow on Mount Hermon.

Sunday night will be rainy all across the country, snow will begin to fall in the northern Golan Heights and there may be light snow on the high peaks of the northern mountains.

Tomorrow, it will rain from the north to the northern Negev. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon and the northern Golan Heights. In the morning there may be light snow on the peaks of the mountains of the Galilee, There is a light risk of flooding in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea. The rain will cease towards the evening.

Tuesday will see a slight respite as it will be partly cloudy but not rain, and temperatures will rise slightly, though remain below the seasonal average.

On Wednesday it will be rainy and stormy again in the north of the country and on the coastal plain Snow will fall on Mount Hermon and the peaks of the northern mountains. During the day the rain will gradually spread to the northern Negev and snow will begin to fall on the peaks of the northern and central mountains. There is a risk of flooding in coastal cities. Isolated rain storms are expected in the Negev, with a risk of flooding in the southern and eastern streams. There will be a significant drop in temperatures.