MK Miri Regev (Likud) on Saturday night commented on a report which said that fellow Likud MK Yisrael Katz has begun working on dissolving the government and forming a new government under his leadership.

"Yisrael Katz, stop the rumor mill now and declare that you did not have any contacts with those who tore apart the Likud and because of whom we are in the opposition. The Likud is done being the recycling bin of Israeli politics," said Regev.

On Friday, MK David Bitan of the Likud revealed that Katz could form a broad government within 90 days and that contacts had begun in an attempt to promote the move.

"Yisrael Katz has held a number of ministerial positions, he was a member of the security cabinet and he is also fit to be Prime Minister," Bitan told Radio 103FM in an interview. "I tell you unequivocally that he can form a government within 90 days and form a government headed by the Likud."

"There are already contacts and talks. A new political situation has been created and people are talking," he added.