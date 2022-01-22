Suhila Jaroshi, 36, was shot and killed while sitting in her vehicle with her children.

Family members evacuated her to Assaf Harofeh Medical Center in serious condition, and the hospital declared her death.

Suhila is a relative of Siham Abu Isba, who was killed at the end of last month after an explosive device was placed in her vehicle.

According to Kan News, a feud in the Jaroshi family has already claimed the lives of more than five people in the past year.

Three members of the Jaroshi family were killed in June, in what is suspected to be revenge in a family feud.