World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has dropped the monicker it was planning to trademark for an Austrian wrestler after it turned out that the name had belonged to a World War II Nazi U-boat commander.

Walter, a wrestler from Austria who became a popular attraction with the WWE’s NXT UK brand, was set to make his American debut. WWE had decided to rebrand him for the American market, giving him the name "Gunther Stark."

Unfortunately, their new name turned out to be a very bad choice.

Upon filing a trademark for Gunther Stark, the WWE learned too late that the name had belonged to a U-boat captain whose vessel was sunk in the English Channel in 1944.

According to PWInsider, the WWE dropped their application for the trademark upon discovering the name’s Nazi link.

On Tuesday, Walter announced that he will now be going by the name Gunther, according to Sports Illustrated.

