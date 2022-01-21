A leading Canadian Jewish advocacy organization praised the results of a national event countering hate.

B’nai Brith Canada said it was “delighted” with the results of the National Multicultural Forum Against Hate. The event saw leaders from across the country met virtually for a multicultural forum that focused on combating hate.

The Wednesday forum presented a united front, with participants advocating for measures to fight hate nation-wide.

The forum was attended by 250 mostly human-rights activists from Canada’s political, social, cultural, educational, and advocacy spheres. Participants included representatives from Jamaican, Grenadian, Tamil, Bangladeshi, Filipino, Chinese, Hong Kong, Iranian, Azerbaijani and other minority Canadian communities who shared insights and challenges they face.

“We are very pleased with the success of B’nai Brith’s multicultural forum,” B’nai Brith League for Human Rights national director Marvin Rotrand said. “Our organization has now established a network of concerned community groups that we believe will inspire the government to take action in eradicating hatred, particularly online.”

Rotrand added: “Canadians, no matter their background, should be able to interact and operate in a society free from bigotry, racism, antisemitism and other prejudices. B’nai Brith is poised to work with partners from across civil society to make a more just Canada a reality.”

B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn said that his organization “will not rest until the objectives discussed at last night’s forum become reality.”

“We look forward to hosting further forums in the future, including a French language one later this year, to galvanize support across Canadian communities for concrete action to address the scourge of hatred,” Mostyn said.

