Public Security Minister Omer Barlev (Labor) on Friday denounced the attack on four leftist activists from the Rabbis for Human Rights organization in Samaria.

"A month ago, I mentioned that there was violence from extremist settlers, and the pretending of innocence broke records. And here, once again, we see violent crime on the part of groups of lawbreakers, residents of illegal outposts," he said.

"The incident that took place today is serious. The IDF's involvement in Judea and Samaria in preventing such incidents must increase. An investigation is currently underway with the involvement of the highest echelons of the police," added Barlev.

Meanwhile, Channel 13 News reported that the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) has launched an investigation into the violent incident in Samaria. It is believed the culprits are residents of Givat Ronen. As such, according to the report, the Civil Administration has begun to examine whether the legal status of the community allows for an expedited procedure for its eviction.

The incident occurred as the four activists were attacked with rocks and sticks by masked individuals between the town of Givat Ronen and the Palestinian Arab village of Burin in Samaria.

The four, who suffered light injuries, were evacuated by Magen David Adom to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. Right-wing activists set fire to the vehicles of the left-wing activists who were participating in a protest with the residents of the village of Burin.

MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) commented on the incident, saying, "Settler violence is rampant, and government ministers are not doing enough to stop it. This event must not pass unnoticed. "

Deputy Minister Yair Golan (Meretz) criticized the right-wing protestors on Twitter: "If they aren't subhuman, what should you call them?"

The Yesha Council was critical of the incident, saying "We are shocked by the photos from the incident near the village of Burin. This behavior is entirely contrary to the values of the people of Israel and harms the settlement movement. This is not our way. We call on the security forces to investigate the incident, and bring justice to those responsible."

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (New Hope) commented, "We need to expect more of ourselves. The police must take a firm hand against violence from any side. There can be no autonomies in Israel - we need law and order everywhere."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)