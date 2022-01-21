Hundreds of Samaria residents went out today (Friday) to plant trees and build fences around the Samaria town of Pedu'el, claiming that it was part of an effort to stop the Palestinian takeover of Area C.

The planting was done under Rabbinical guidance due to the complications of the Sabbatical year, with the actual planting being carried out by Gentiles and the town's youth focusing on the construction work instead.

The planting operation was attended by residents of the towns of Pedu'el, Bruchin, Alei Zahav, and Leshem, as well as the rabbi of Bruchin, Rabbi Meir Hilevich, the chairmen of the towns, and the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan.

"We came here because this is our country and we will not give it up," said Yossi Dagan. "We are not waiting for this government. We are here to win for the people of Israel. There will soon be a new neighborhood on this spot. This has always been the case in Zionism - our borders are wherever we work the land. Unfortunately, we are facing complete lawlessness - we see it in Samaria, we see it in the Negev, but we are here in the name of the whole nation of Israel, because the people of Israel will win. "

Rabbi Meir Hilevich, rabbi of Bruchin, commented: "We are dealing with an emergency here. Others are taking over the land. I hadn't dreamed that we would have to plant trees during the Sabattical year, but we have done so according to all religious guidelines, with the planting done by Gentiles and the rest of the work by Jews. This is how we will keep the Sabbatical year and protect the land. We are here to save the land in the name of the entire nation. With God's help, we will succeed."

The Samaria Regional Council has fought at length against illegal PA construction in Samaria. Recently, a protest against the government's failure to enforce building laws caused the Civil Administration to halt selected projects, but for the most part, the illegal construction has carried on unhindered.