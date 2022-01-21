The Mount Hermon Visitors Center opened to the public Friday morning, with the center’s skiing area cleared for use for the first time this season.

Visitors flocked to the Hermon Friday, with tickets selling out after a week of winter storms blanked the mountain in snow.

“There’s nothing like the first snow of the season, I just have to experience it, it’s uncontrollable,” said Linoy Poni, a resident of the northern city of Tzfat (Safed) who headed out early Friday morning to snowboard at the Hermon.

At the lowest level of the mountain, the Hermon was covered with some 60 centimeters of snow, with almost a meter of snow reported at higher altitudes.

Officials from the Mount Hermon Visitors Center said that entry to the site is limited to visitors who preorder tickets, asking that would-be visitors who have not purchased tickets ahead of time not to visit the site.