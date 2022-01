"I am Hashem, your G-d, Who took you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage."

With these words, G-d opens the Ten Commandments.

But is "I am Hashem, your G-d" a commandment, or simply a statement of fact?

And are we commanded to believe in Hashem, or is it a function of our free will to believe in the fact of G-d's existence, or not?

Can G-d's reality be commanded? Or simply recognized.