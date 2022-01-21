The singer and star Michael Lee Aday who went by the stage name 'Meat Loaf' passed away at the age of 74, reported by BBC News, leaving behind a legendary legacy.

The artist sold over 100 million albums across the globe and acted in movies like Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World.

Born in Dallas, Meat Loaf is also recognized for his performance as Eddie in the 1975 musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

His 1993 hit I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) went on to earn him a Grammy Award.

He was also famous for his Bat Out Of Hell trilogy, which sold millions of albums worldwide, and remains one of the top 10 best-selling albums of all-time - was also adapted as a stage musical.

BBC News reported that he was surrounded by his family and loved ones in his last hours.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," BBC News wrote, quoting the family.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!"